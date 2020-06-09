News Local Malls reopen to the public (photos)

Malls reopen to the public (photos)

The Mall of Cyprus and Nicosia Mall welcomed on Tuesday their first customers since mid-March after Cyprus further eased measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

According to philenews, the two Nicosia malls took measures to ensure the health and safety of customers, having placed special stations at entrances with single-use gloves and antiseptic for customers while staff were also taking customers’ temperature.

Staff were also guiding customers at the entrance and signage was placed in many areas to remind customers to maintain distances.

Individual shops had also placed antiseptics at their entrance, while staff were wearing face masks.

As regards the products, there were sales in many of the shops, philenews reports, that in some cases reached up to 50%.

It was also mentioned that mall cafeterias were open too with distances maintained between tables.

Restaurants were closed but signage was in place reminding customers to maintain distances and to not move tables or chairs.

Philenews estimates that footfall is satisfactory so far taking into account the day and time of reopening of malls, with numbers expected to increase in the coming days.

Photos are of Nicosia Mall and Mall of Cyprus.

Read more: Airports reopen as Cyprus eases restrictions further

By Josephine Koumettou
