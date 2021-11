The Police have arrested a 32-year-old male nurse after a tip that the man had placed a camera in the women’s changing rooms at the Nicosia General Hospital.

The Police secured an arrest warrant against the 32-year-old and its members carried out searches at the man’s house and vehicle. A number of electronic devices were found, one of which was broadcasting live from the changing rooms.

The man admitted his actions.

The Nicosia CID continues the investigations.