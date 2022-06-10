Whats OnExhibition"Make Art, Not War": Charity Exhibition on June 16-22

“Make Art, Not War”: Charity Exhibition on June 16-22

280264710 367927668710361 2574288813692814606 N
280264710 367927668710361 2574288813692814606 N
Sixteen talented and sought-after artists from Cyprus have joined forces to take part in the charity exhibition “Make Art, Not War”, in order to express solidarity with Ukraine and help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Cyprus.
No photo description available.
May be art of birdThe participating artists are Andreas Makariou, Anna Privaloff, Andreas Paraskeva, Anna Varella, Andreas Nicolaou, Anna Reznikova, Cristina Countas, Irina Sigitova, Katie Sabry, Louis Yiannapis, Ludmila Budanov, Maria Michael, Marios Varellas, Nicholas Ladommatos, Pambos Charalambous, Tat Rosso.
May be art
The proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the initiative CY4UA.
May be an image of table and indoor
Opening hours: 10 a.m.- 1p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m
May be art
When Thursday, June 16 – Wednesday, June 22
Opening: June, 16 at 7 pm
Where 10.10Hall, 19 Grammou & 24 Areadne Str. 1010 Nicosia
Location
FB Page
The exhibition is supported by the German Embassy in Nicosia
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleGoodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald’s to reopen in Russia
Next articleDoctor gets 18-month prison sentence for his negligent role in boy’s death

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros