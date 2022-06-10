“Make Art, Not War”: Charity Exhibition on June 16-22

Sixteen talented and sought-after artists from Cyprus have joined forces to take part in the charity exhibition “Make Art, Not War”, in order to express solidarity with Ukraine and help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Cyprus.

The participating artists are Andreas Makariou, Anna Privaloff, Andreas Paraskeva, Anna Varella, Andreas Nicolaou, Anna Reznikova, Cristina Countas, Irina Sigitova, Katie Sabry, Louis Yiannapis, Ludmila Budanov, Maria Michael, Marios Varellas, Nicholas Ladommatos, Pambos Charalambous, Tat Rosso. The participating artists are Andreas Makariou, Anna Privaloff, Andreas Paraskeva, Anna Varella, Andreas Nicolaou, Anna Reznikova, Cristina Countas, Irina Sigitova, Katie Sabry, Louis Yiannapis, Ludmila Budanov, Maria Michael, Marios Varellas, Nicholas Ladommatos, Pambos Charalambous, Tat Rosso.

The proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to the initiative CY4UA.

Opening hours: 10 a.m.- 1p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m

When Thursday, June 16 – Wednesday, June 22

Opening: June, 16 at 7 pm

Where 10.10Hall, 19 Grammou & 24 Areadne Str. 1010 Nicosia

Location

FB Page Thursday, June 16 – Wednesday, June 22: June, 16 at 7 pm10.10Hall, 19 Grammou & 24 Areadne Str. 1010 Nicosia

The exhibition is supported by the German Embassy in Nicosia