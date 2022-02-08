Makarios Avenue to be used by cars until August – September

Makarios Avenue in Nicosia will be used by private cars until August – September, even though the initial planning provided use of the road only by buses. According to all indications, the chief of Police who had approved the temporary use of Makarios Avenue by cars will extend this until the end of the summer because there is concern that if this is not done, it will cause traffic jams.

Nicosia Mayor Konstantinos Giorkatzis discussed the issue of the project’s funding with representatives of the European Commission, at the advice of the Auditor General since there was concern that the funding would be lost due to the fact that the initial plan had not been respected.

According to information, the position of the European Union was that checking on whether the initial plan has been respected will take place at the end of 2023 so any temporary settlements will not be taken into consideration.