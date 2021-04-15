Majority of parties “veto” postponement of elections

Most parties, particularly the bigger ones, do not want to hear anything about postponement of the parliamentary elections.

According to Phileleftheros information, House Speaker Adamos Adamou discussed the issue within the more general concerns about Cyprus’s epidemiological image and also about the validity of the elections in the case of adopting a mobile ballot for COVID-19 patients.

It must be noted that even though the issue was discussed during private meetings, it was never included on the agenda that was sent to party leaders.