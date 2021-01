All major roads in the Troodos mountain range are closed to all vehicles due to heavy snowfall, the Police said, adding that also all nature trails are inaccessible. It is also noted that on the basis of the new Health Ministry’s decree access to nature trails is prohibited.

The public is urged to be responsible and comply with the relevant decrees.

Intensive controls for the implementation of the relevant decrees continue all over Cyprus, the relevant Police announcement concluded.

(philenews)