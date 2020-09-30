Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs

A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city.

Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.

There were no immediate reports of any smoke or fire.

Paris police said on Twitter that it was a fighter jet that had broke the sound barrier.

Un bruit très important à été entendu à Paris et en région parisienne. Il n’y a pas d’explosion, il s’agit d’un avion de chasse qui a franchi le mur du son.

N’encombrez pas les lignes de secours ! — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) September 30, 2020

(Reuters)