Major Achna fire under control after burning farms, animals and tractors (update)

A dramatic effort by a strong ground fire fighting force, a Russian Gamov helicopter and dozens of locals, brought a major blaze in the Achna area under control early this afternoon.

The fire began from the Turkish occupied north, near the Saint Marina church where Turkish troops keep an outpost.

It crossed over the buffer zone very fast due to strong winds and burned down farms, animals, tractors and a wide area of shrubbery.

Fire fighting crews remain at the scene.

British Bases fire fighting forces also assisted with controlling the blaze inside the buffer zone.

Meanwhile, a second front was burning two kilometers deep in Turkish-occupied area, behind the football ground of the abandoned Achna village.

Locals who lost their properties, accused Turkish troops of starting fires, particularly today, taking advantage of strong winds.