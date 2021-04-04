NewsWorldMajestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum

Majestic Cairo parade as Egyptian mummies move museum

6109WD-EGYPT-ANTIQUITIES_CONVOY_UPDATE_O_

A grand parade conveyed 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies in special capsules across the capital Cairo on Saturday (April 3) to a new museum home where they can be displayed in greater splendour.

The convoy transported 18 kings and four queens, mostly from the New Kingdom, from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in Fustat, about 5km (3 miles) to the south-east.

Authorities shut down roads along the Nile for the elaborate ceremony, designed to drum up interest in Egypt’s rich collections of antiquities when tourism has almost entirely stalled because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Archaeologists discovered the mummies in two batches at the complex of mortuary temples of Deir Al Bahari in Luxor and at the nearby Valley of the Kings from 1871.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleSuspects try to escape and crash into police car
Next articlePolice issue 189 fines for COVID-19 measures’ violations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros