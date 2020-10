Mainly fine on Thursday with some dust in the air and local cloud developing in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 38 C inland, 29 C in the mountains and 33 C to 34 C in coastal areas, according to the island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, force three to four Beaufort, over smooth to slight seas.

Temperatures throughout Cyprus will start falling to average for the season levels as from Friday.