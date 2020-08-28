Mainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures for Saturday

Temperatures remain at high levels and it looks like summer is very much still here to stay for the time being as another yellow alert for high temperatures is in effect for Saturday as these are set to rise to 40°C inland.

The alert is in effect from 1pm to 5pm, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

The weather will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise to 32°C in the mountains, around 33°C in the west and north coasts, and 35°C in the south and east coasts.

(Philenews)