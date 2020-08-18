Mainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures

Mainly fine weather on Tuesday with a yellow alert for high temperatures in effect from 1pm to 5pm, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

Specifically, these will rise to 40 C in Nicosia and 32 C in the mountains, around 35 C in the south, east and north coasts and 30 C in the west coast.

The Met Service warns that due to the high temperatures some health risks

amongst vulnerable people, that is the elderly and very young are possible.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.