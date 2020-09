Friday will be mainly fine with early morning mist and cloud developing inland and in the mountains by the afternoon. Some dust in the air is possible, according to the island’s Meteorology Department.

Temperatures will rise to 39 C inland, 31 C in the mountains, and around 33 C in coastal areas.

Winds will be variable and light in the morning, turning moderate to strong by the afternoon over slight seas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.