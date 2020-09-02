Mainly fine with red alert for extremely high temperatures for Thursday

Temperatures remain at high levels and it looks like the heatwave the island is experiencing currently is not to let up for the time being as a red alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for Thursday as these are set to rise to 42°C inland.

The alert is in effect from 12pm to 5pm, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

The weather will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise to 36°C in the mountains, around 33°C in the west and north coasts, and 35°C in the south and east coasts.

Winds will be variable, three Beaufort, to gradually turn south-westerly to north-westerly, three to four Beaufort, over slightly rough seas.

(Philenews)