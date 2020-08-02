Mainly fine with possible isolated showers inland and in mountains

Mainly fine on Sunday with possible isolated showers and a thunderstorm inland and in the mountains in the the afternoon, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures was also issued, in effect from 11am to 4pm, since temperatures are expected to rise to 40 C inland and 32 C in the mountains.

Temperatures in the west coast will rise to 32 C, in the south and east coast to 34 C and 36 C in the north coast.

Winds will be light to moderate, south-easterly to south-westerly, three to four Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.

