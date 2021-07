Mainly fine with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Winds will be variable, westerly to north westerly, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 and in some coastal areas up to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 39 C inland, 31 C in the mountains, 30 C in the west coast, 33 C in the south and east coasts and 31 C in the north coast.