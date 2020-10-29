Mainly fine weather with some dust in the air

A warm air mass is affecting the region. Possible dust in the air from time to time.

The weather will be mainly fine but turning overcast at intervals. Winds will start out light variable, force three Beaufort, turning in the afternoon light to moderate northwesterly, force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius in southern and western coastal areas and 27 in the rest of the coastal areas and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Friday and Saturday the weather will be partially overcast, with isolated showers or storms expected mainly in the afternoon, on the mountains. On Sunday the weather will be mainly fine, turning overcast at intervals.

Temperatures will drop, but remain much higher than the seasonal average.

