Mainly fine weather on Sunday, 32 C inland

Mainly fine on Sunday with variable light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.
The sea will be smooth in the morning, turning slight in the afternoon.
Temperatures will rise to 32 C inland, 24 C in the mountains, and 29 C in coastal areas.
