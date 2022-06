The weather today, Saturday, will be mainly fine but with increased cloud coverage at times.

The winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly, force 4 to 5 Beaufort, over slight sea.

The temperature will be 33 C inland, 31 C in the western coasts, 34 C in the western coasts, 33 C in the eadtern coast, 30 C in the northern coasts and 23 C in the mountains.