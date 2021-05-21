NewsLocalMainly fine weather on Friday with some clouds in the afternoon

Mainly fine weather on Friday with some clouds in the afternoon

Increased cloud today

The weather on Friday will be fine but in the afternoon there will be increased clouds mainly on the mountains.

The temperature will rise to 34 C inland, 25 C in western coast and 28 C to the remaining coast and 27 C on the mountains.

