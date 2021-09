The weather today, Tuesday, will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at the coasts. Local rains or isolated storms are expected at noon and in the afternoon on the mountains and inland.

Winds will be variable, moderate to fresh winds, mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The temperature will rise to 34 C inland, 25 C in the mountains, and around 31 C in the coastal areas.