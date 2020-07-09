News Local Mainly fine today, temperatures to rise further from tomorrow

Mainly fine today, temperatures to rise further from tomorrow

Thursday will be mainly fine but cloud that develops after midday may lead to isolated showers in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 37 C inland, around  30 C on the west coast, around 32 C on the remaining coasts and around 29 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, but locally there will be patchy fog and low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland and the west and north coasts, around 24 C on the south and east coasts and around 18 C in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine, but clouds that develop in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland. Sunday will be mainly fine, while in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge up on Friday to a little above the seasonal average, rising further over the weekend, mainly in the mountains and inland.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Local

