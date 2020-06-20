News Local Mainly fine today, possible afternoon showers

Mostly fine weather

 

 

Saturday will be mainly fine but clouds that develop later in the day may lead to isolated showers mainly in the mountains and in the southeast after midday.

Temperatures will rise to 33 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts and around 29 C on the west and north coasts and in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 21 C inland, around 22 C on the coast and around 14 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there may be increased cloud locally, mainly in the mountains. At night there may be increased local low cloud while on Sunday there may be light dust at intervals which is expected to start clearing on Monday.

Temperatures will edge up on Sunday, mainly inland and in the mountains to close or a little above the seasonal average. But they will edge down again on Monday and Tuesday to a little below the average for the time of year.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
