Mainly fine, temperatures to gradually edge up by Saturday

Today will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times, especially in the west, north and in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 33 C inland, 29 C in the south and east coasts, 27 C in the west and north coasts and 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but increased low cloud will be observed at times in the west and north of the island. Sparse fog may form locally in the small hours of Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will edge down to 20 C inland and in the south and east coasts, 19 C in the west and north coasts and 15 C in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times inland and in the mountains around noon and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will edge up on Thursday to remain close to the average for the time of year but will edge up further by Saturday to remain above average for the time of year.