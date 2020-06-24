News Local Mainly fine, temperatures to gradually edge up by Saturday

Mainly fine, temperatures to gradually edge up by Saturday

Today will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times, especially in the west, north and in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 33 C inland, 29 C in the south and east coasts, 27 C in the west and north coasts and 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but increased low cloud will be observed at times in the west and north of the island. Sparse fog may form locally in the small hours of Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will edge down to 20 C inland and in the south and east coasts, 19 C in the west and north coasts and 15 C in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times inland and in the mountains around noon and in the afternoon.

Temperatures will edge up on Thursday to remain close to the average for the time of year but will edge up further by Saturday to remain above average for the time of year.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleBeware of the second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Top Stories

Local

New conditions for state support schemes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Details of the five new targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed have been published in the official gazette, only six days...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 24/06/2020 08:37 Latin America's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine, temperatures to gradually edge up by Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times, especially in the west, north and in the mountains. Temperatures will reach...
Read more
World

Beware of the second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk. "While...
Read more
Local

€ 4000 fine for Larnaca bar under Covid-19 decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police on Tuesday night issued a €4000 out of court fine to the manager of a  bar in Larnaca's Mackenzie area for failing to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

New conditions for state support schemes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Details of the five new targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed have been published in the official gazette, only six days...
Read more
Local

€ 4000 fine for Larnaca bar under Covid-19 decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police on Tuesday night issued a €4000 out of court fine to the manager of a  bar in Larnaca's Mackenzie area for failing to...
Read more
Local

10 persons maximum rule ends; ceiling now 75 inside, 150 outside

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A rule restricting gatherings at homes and in public areas to a maximum of 10 people was lifted today as part of moves to...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Traffic check leads to discovery of cocaine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 39 year old man was arrested for illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply following a routine traffic check in Paphos. At around...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros