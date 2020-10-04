News Local Mainly fine, temperature edges up slightly

Mainly fine, temperature edges up slightly

Mainly fine

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 35 C inland, 31 C on the southeast and east coasts, 30 C on the other coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with temperatures edging down to 20 C inland and on the south and east coasts, 19 C on the other coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually in the mountains and inland to remain considerably above average for the time of year. Temperatures on the coast will edge up slightly to remain above average for the time of year.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous article22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE
Next articleBritain, France coronavirus cases rise sharply to record levels

Top Stories

Local

Larnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant

Josephine Koumettou -
Larnaca police have arrested a 24 year old for offences that include assaulting a female police sergeant, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and illegal...
Read more
World

Azerbaijan says Armenian forces shell second city in escalation of week-long conflict

Josephine Koumettou -
Azerbaijan said on Sunday that Armenian forces had shelled its second city of Ganja in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus...
Read more
Local

Police report 15 citizens and 4 premises for violations of Covid measures

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Police have reported 15 citizens and 4 premises` owners for violations of COVID-19 measures in 657 checks the last 24 hours. A Police...
Read more
World

Britain, France coronavirus cases rise sharply to record levels

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine, temperature edges up slightly

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains. Temperatures will reach 35 C inland, 31...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Larnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant

Josephine Koumettou -
Larnaca police have arrested a 24 year old for offences that include assaulting a female police sergeant, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and illegal...
Read more
Local

Police report 15 citizens and 4 premises for violations of Covid measures

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Police have reported 15 citizens and 4 premises` owners for violations of COVID-19 measures in 657 checks the last 24 hours. A Police...
Read more
Local

22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 22 new Coronavirus cases in Cyprus on Saturday out of 3,477 tests, raising the total since the start of the...
Read more
Local

Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

Josephine Koumettou -
The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health released on Saturday its latest infographics on the Coronavirus situation in Cyprus as of October...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros