Mainly fine, temperature edges up slightly

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 35 C inland, 31 C on the southeast and east coasts, 30 C on the other coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with temperatures edging down to 20 C inland and on the south and east coasts, 19 C on the other coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually in the mountains and inland to remain considerably above average for the time of year. Temperatures on the coast will edge up slightly to remain above average for the time of year.