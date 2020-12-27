News Local Mainly fine, temperature edges up in the west

Mainly fine, temperature edges up in the west

Mainly fine inland

Today will be mainly fine but increased high clouds will be observed in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 19 C inland and on the coast except for the west coast where it will climb to 21 C, and 12 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be cloudy at times with temperatures dropping to 7 C inland, 13 C on the east and southeast coasts, 11 C on the north coast, 9 C on the other coasts and 5 C in the highest mountains where frost might form locally.

Monday will be cloudy at times and isolated showers may occur in the evening on the west and north coasts.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud to form locally at intervals.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Monday to remain above average for the time of year, and will gradually edge up by Wednesday.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTwo more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests
Next articleEurope rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Top Stories

Local

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Cyprus kicks-off in Limassol (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
Residents and staff at the Panayia Care Home in Limassol are the first to have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Cyprus. The first person in...
Read more
World

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Josephine Koumettou -
Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine, temperature edges up in the west

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine but increased high clouds will be observed in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 19 C inland and on the coast...
Read more
Local

Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday, a man aged 87 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the...
Read more
World

Heartwarming photos from around the world to beat the pandemic blues

Josephine Koumettou -
A cat Santa from South Korea, child guardian angels from Germany and a drive-in carol service in the UK are among the subjects featured...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Cyprus kicks-off in Limassol (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
Residents and staff at the Panayia Care Home in Limassol are the first to have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Cyprus. The first person in...
Read more
Local

Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday, a man aged 87 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the...
Read more
Local

Rapid antigen test locations on 27 December

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Sunday, 27 December. These are: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square...
Read more
Local

Vaccines land in Cyprus in presence of Health Minister, EU health commissioner (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Larnaca airport on Saturday around noon in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros