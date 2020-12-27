Mainly fine, temperature edges up in the west

Today will be mainly fine but increased high clouds will be observed in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 19 C inland and on the coast except for the west coast where it will climb to 21 C, and 12 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be cloudy at times with temperatures dropping to 7 C inland, 13 C on the east and southeast coasts, 11 C on the north coast, 9 C on the other coasts and 5 C in the highest mountains where frost might form locally.

Monday will be cloudy at times and isolated showers may occur in the evening on the west and north coasts.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud to form locally at intervals.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Monday to remain above average for the time of year, and will gradually edge up by Wednesday.