Mainly fine, temperature edges down to 37 C

Today will be mainly fine with temperatures at 37 C inland, 35 C on the Southeast coasts, 34 C on the other coasts and 29 C in the mountains.

Tonight temperatures will drop to 22 C inland, 24 C on the coast and 19 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud locally expected in the afternoon in the mountains.

Temperatures will not shift significantly on Sunday but as we enter the week they will edge up slightly in the mountains and inland to remain marginally above average for the time of year, while on the coast we will see a small drop.