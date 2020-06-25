Mainly fine, temperature at 36 C inland

Today will be mainly fine but with increased low cloud at times in the west.

Temperatures will reach 36 C inland, 31 C in the south, north and east coasts and 28 C in the west coast and the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with temperatures edging down to 22 C inland and on the coast and 17 C in the mountains.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine. On the weekend, increased cloud will be observed around noon, especially in the mountains.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening increased low cloud will be observed in the west as well as sparse fog in the east in the early morning hours.

Temperatures will gradually edge up until Saturday but will not shift significantly on Sunday, remaining however above the average for the time of year.