News Local Mainly fine, temperature at 22 C

Mainly fine, temperature at 22 C

Today sparse fog and low clouds will be observed initially on a local level but as the day progresses the weather will be mainly fine with high clouds at times.

Temperatures will reach 22 C inland and on the coast and 14 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but increased low clouds will be observed locally, while around dawn fog may emerge locally.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 8 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 4 C in the mountains.

Monday will be partly cloudy while Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine but cloudy at times.

Temperatures will remain at the same level on Monday. A small rise is expected on Tuesday only to drop again slightly on Wednesday, remaining, however, significantly above average for the time of year.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleOne death, 132 new Covid cases on Saturday
Next articleBiggest protests in Myanmar since 2007 draw tens of thousands

Top Stories

World

Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

Josephine Koumettou -
Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated...
Read more
Local

Pistacia terebinthus, the Forestry Department’s Tree of the Year

Josephine Koumettou -
Pistacia terebinthus (terebinth) is the Forestry Department's Tree of the Year for 2021. Terebinth is a deciduous shrub or small tree up to six metres...
Read more
Local

Pay gap improved but still work to be done, says MoL in Equal Pay Day message

Josephine Koumettou -
The percentage of the pay gap in Cyprus has improved over time, said Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou in her message marking Equal Pay Day...
Read more
World

Himalayan glacier bursts in India, 100-150 feared dead in floods

Josephine Koumettou -
As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday,...
Read more
Local

13,000 police checks for Covid violations in last 24 hours, 210 people booked

Josephine Koumettou -
Police reported 210 citizens and 4 establishments' owners out of 12,773 checks performed island-wide in the last 24 hours for violations of COVID measures. A...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Pistacia terebinthus, the Forestry Department’s Tree of the Year

Josephine Koumettou -
Pistacia terebinthus (terebinth) is the Forestry Department's Tree of the Year for 2021. Terebinth is a deciduous shrub or small tree up to six metres...
Read more
Local

Pay gap improved but still work to be done, says MoL in Equal Pay Day message

Josephine Koumettou -
The percentage of the pay gap in Cyprus has improved over time, said Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou in her message marking Equal Pay Day...
Read more
Local

13,000 police checks for Covid violations in last 24 hours, 210 people booked

Josephine Koumettou -
Police reported 210 citizens and 4 establishments' owners out of 12,773 checks performed island-wide in the last 24 hours for violations of COVID measures. A...
Read more
Local

One death, 132 new Covid cases on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that one man aged 63 with underlying conditions has died of Covid-19 in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. This...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros