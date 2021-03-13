News Local Mainly fine, light dust on Sunday

Mainly fine, light dust on Sunday

Mainly fine today

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud observed locally in the afternoon.

According to the Met Department’s early morning report, light dust is expected from Sunday evening until Tuesday.

Temperatures today will reach 21 C inland and on the south and east coasts, 20 C on the other coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased high clouds at times and sparse fog will form locally later in the evening, mostly inland.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 8 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 5 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be partly cloudy while light rain might occur on a local level.

Monday will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon and the evening. Isolated showers might occur in the evening, especially in the west half of the island.

Tuesday will be mainly fine but cloudy at intervals with isolated showers also likely.

Temperatures are not expected to shift significantly on Sunday to remain close to or slightly above average for the time of year.

On Monday temperatures will rise slightly to remain above average for the time of year, only to drop again on Tuesday to remain close to or slightly below average for the time of year.

By Josephine Koumettou
