Mainly fine, possible showers in the afternoon

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and today will be mainly fine although in places there will be cloud at intervals which early in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains and inland.

Winds will be weak to moderate becoming locally very strong in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland, around 26 C on the south and east coasts, around 24 C on the west and north coasts and around 18 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 12 C inland, around 15 C on the coast and around 5 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be mainly fine although at intervals there will be increased cloud.

Monday will start off mainly fine but clouds that develop after midday may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Tuesday will start off mainly fine although later there will be increased medium and high cloud at intervals.

From Monday on, there will be light dust in the atmosphere at intervals.

Temperatures are expected to edge up through to Tuesday but will remain a little below the seasonal average.

 

Previous articleUK helps employers with slow phase-in of job shield costs
Next articleGDP growth rate at 0.8% in Q1 2020, CyStat estimates

Unrest flares in U.S. cities despite arrest of Minneapolis policeman

The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black man's neck to the street was...
MPs set to approve tougher penalties to crack down on traffic offenders

  Traffic offenders will need to dig deep into their pockets under long-awaited tougher penalties set to be approved by the House of Representatives by...
Five catering establishments booked for breaking decree

  Five catering establishments in Paphos and Polis Chrysochous have been booked for breaking the Health Minister's decree governing their operation under the quarantine law...
Fire causes extensive damage to Pissouri restaurant

  A fire that broke out at a restaurant in Pissouri early on Saturday money caused extensive damage, the fire service said. It said that fire...
Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on...
Local cuisine: An introduction

Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
