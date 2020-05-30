Mainly fine, possible showers in the afternoon

Weak low pressure is affecting the area and today will be mainly fine although in places there will be cloud at intervals which early in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains and inland.

Winds will be weak to moderate becoming locally very strong in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland, around 26 C on the south and east coasts, around 24 C on the west and north coasts and around 18 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 12 C inland, around 15 C on the coast and around 5 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow will be mainly fine although at intervals there will be increased cloud.

Monday will start off mainly fine but clouds that develop after midday may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Tuesday will start off mainly fine although later there will be increased medium and high cloud at intervals.

From Monday on, there will be light dust in the atmosphere at intervals.

Temperatures are expected to edge up through to Tuesday but will remain a little below the seasonal average.