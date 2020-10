Mainly fine on Tuesday with increased cloud coverage at times and a thin layer of dust in the air.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, force three to four Beaufort over smooth to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius in all coastal areas and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The dust causes discomfort and problems for those with respiratory issues or other chronic illnesses.