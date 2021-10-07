NewsLocalMainly fine on Thursday with variable, moderate winds

Mainly fine on Thursday with variable, moderate winds, force 3 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 30 C inland, 23 C in the mountains and 29 C in all coastal areas.

