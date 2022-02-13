NewsLocalMainly fine on Sunday, with light to moderate winds

Mainly fine on Sunday, with light to moderate winds

Mainly fine with some cloud

Mainly fine on Sunday with variable, light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and coastal areas and 11 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
