Mainly fine with some cloud today

Mainly fine on Sunday with fine dust in the air.

Winds will be variable, westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

And the sea smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 30 C inland, 25 C in coastal areas and 22 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
