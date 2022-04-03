NewsLocalMainly fine on Sunday, with fine dust in the air Mainly fine on Sunday, with fine dust in the air 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Mainly fine on Sunday with fine dust in the air. Winds will be variable, westerly to north-westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. And the sea smooth to slight. The temperature will rise to 30 C inland, 25 C in coastal areas and 22 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleThree Covid-19 deaths, 3,894 new infections on SaturdayNext articleUkrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns Top Stories Local Assistance Dogs should have free access everywhere (PHOTOS) Local South African man dies in labour accident on Bahamas-flagged ship Local Dust is in the air again, vulnerable groups should stay indoors World Britain could build seven nuclear power stations – minister World Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war Taste Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 Limassol More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10 Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 RELATED ARTICLES Assistance Dogs should have free access everywhere (PHOTOS) South African man dies in labour accident on Bahamas-flagged ship Dust is in the air again, vulnerable groups should stay indoors Three Covid-19 deaths, 3,894 new infections on Saturday