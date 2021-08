Mainly fine on Sunday with variable, moderate to fresh winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort turning strong in the afternoon, 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight in the morning, turning rough in the afternoon.

The temperature will rise to 38 C inland, 30 C in the mountains, 32 C in the west and 33 C in all other coastal areas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all areas of Cyprus.