Mainly fine on Saturday with increased cloud coverage in the afternoon all across the island.

Isolated showers may also fall inland and in the mountains.

Winds will be variable, westerly to northwesterly, moderate to fresh winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort turning strong in the afternoon, 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 33 C inland, 24 C in the mountains, 31 C in the west and north coast and 33 C in other coastal areas.