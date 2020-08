Mainly fine on Monday with increased cloud and possible isolated showers in the afternoon inland and over the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 39 C inland, 31 C in the west coast and in the mountains, and 33 C in the south, east and north coasts.

Winds will be light to moderate, south-easterly to south-westerly, three to four Beaufort, over smooth to slight seas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.