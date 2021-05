Mainly fine on Monday but with thin dust in the air throughout the day and early morning mist which is to clear up quit fast.

Winds in the morning will be variable, light to moderate , force 2 to 3 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, force 4 to 5.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 33 C inland, 17 C in the mountains, around 28 C in Limassol and other coastal areas and 26 C in the mountains.