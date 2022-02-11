Mainly fine on Friday, with light to moderate winds

NewsLocalMainly fine on Friday, with light to moderate winds

Mainly fine on Friday with variable, light to moderate winds, force 2 to 3 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 16 C inland, 18 C in coastal areas and 7 C in the mountains.

