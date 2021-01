Mainly fine on Friday with high cloud developing in the afternoon and light snow falling on Troodos mountain.

Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, initially moderate, force 3 Beaufort, turning strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slight to rough.

The temperature will rise to around 16 C inland, 18 C in coastal areas and around 10 C in the mountains.