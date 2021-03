Mainly fine on Friday with early morning low cloud, according to the island’s Met Service.

Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate in the morning, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough to rough but will calm down by early afternoon.

The temperature will rise to 19 C inland, 17 C in coastal areas and 10 C in the mountains.