Mainly fine on Friday with afternoon cloud and isolated showers

Friday will be mainly fine in the morning with increased cloud in the afternoon and possible isolated showers inland, in the mountains and possibly in the east and south-east coasts.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate in the morning, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning strong by the afternoon, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be smooth to slight.

Temperatures will rise to 35°C inland, 25°C in the mountains, 31 °C in the west and north coasts and around 33 C in other coastal areas.

The fire hazard is high in all forest areas.