NewsLocalMainly fine on Easter Monday

Mainly fine on Easter Monday

The weather on Easter Monday will be mainly fine.

Winds will be variable, northwesterly to southwesterly, force 3 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will be 33 C inland, 25 C in coastal areas and 24 C in the mountains.

By gavriella
Previous articleRe-elected Macron pledges: the next five years will be different
Next articleDog bites nine-year-old boy

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros