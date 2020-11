Friday will be mainly fine in the morning turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, blowing north-easterly to south-easterly over smooth to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland and in coastal areas and 16 C in the mountains.

The fire hazard is high in all forest areas.