Mainly fine in the morning, possible local afternoon showers on Thursday

Mainly fine in the morning on Thursday, but possible local showers in the afternoon are on the forecast, according to the island’s Met Service.

Thin dust in the air will be dissolved by early afternoon.

Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate in the morning, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

The temperature will rise to 21 C inland, 19 C in coastal areas and 14 C in the mountains.