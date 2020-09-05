Mainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 42 C inland

Saturday will be mainly fine with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures which are set to rise to 42 C inland and 35 C in the mountains.

The orange alert is in effect from noon till five in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the west coat will rise to 33 C and to 36 C in all other coastal areas, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, two to three Beaufort, blowing over smooth to slight seas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.