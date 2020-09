Sunday will be mainly fine and hot but with no alert for extremely high temperatures issued as was the case over the past recent days.

Temperatures will rise to 38 C inland, 31 C in the mountains and the west coast and up to 33 C in all other coastal areas, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Winds will be variable, westerly to north westerly, light to moderate, over smooth to slight seas.

The fire hazard is extremely high in all forest areas.