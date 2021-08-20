NewsLocalMainly fine and hot on Friday, yellow alert for very high temperatures

Mainly fine and hot on Friday, yellow alert for very high temperatures

Mainly fine and hot on Friday with increased cloud coverage inland and in the mountains  the afternoon which may bring some local showers.

A yellow alert for very high temperatures is in effect from 1pm till 4pm.

Winds will be moderate in the morning, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 40 C inland, 32 C in the mountains and in the west coast and 34 C in all other coastal areas.

The fire hazard is extremely high all across Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
