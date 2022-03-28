NewsLocalMainly fine all around on Monday Mainly fine all around on Monday 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Mainly fine all around Cyprus on Monday. Winds will be variable and mostly light, force 3 Beaufort. The sea will be smooth to slight. The temperature will rise to 21 C inland and coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains. By Annie Charalambous Previous articleNo deaths from Covid and 4,314 new cases on SundayNext articleAs Russia’s invasion on Ukraine continues peace talks are to take place in Turkey Top Stories Local 25 state schools all across Cyprus to get photovoltaic panels Local 2023 Presidential Election landscape not clear yet Local Cyprus takes part in Greece’s ‘Iniochos’ military exercise Photos Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards World ‘CODA’ wins best picture in a streaming first at the Oscars Taste Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 Local Food Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18 Agrotourism Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10 RELATED ARTICLES 25 state schools all across Cyprus to get photovoltaic panels 2023 Presidential Election landscape not clear yet Cyprus takes part in Greece’s ‘Iniochos’ military exercise No deaths from Covid and 4,314 new cases on Sunday